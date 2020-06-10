Missouri State Highway Patrol to graduate 21 troopers

The superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Colonel Eric Olson has announced that 21 troopers will graduate from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy on Friday, June 26, 2020.

The ceremony is by invitation only due to the coronavirus guidelines but will be available to the public and the media via Facebook live. The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. The 109th Recruit Class reported to the Academy on January 6, 2020, to begin the 25-week training to become a trooper. The new troopers will report to duty in their assigned troops on July 13, 2020.

Four class awards will be presented. The recruits accumulate points toward graduation in the categories of physical fitness, firearms, and academics throughout their 25 weeks at the Academy. The person with the highest number of points in each category earns the respective award. Award categories include physical fitness, firearms, academics, and the Superintendent’s Award, which is presented to the person with the most points overall.

The names (hometowns) and first assignments of members of the 109th Recruit Class are listed below:

Troop A

Jonathan R. Boydston (Kansas City, MO), Zone 2, Platte County

Kevin M. Cox (Peculiar, MO), Zone 11, Cass County

Margarito Gallo Mejia (Vail, IA), Zone 2, Platte County

Colin E. Osborne (Kirksville, MO), Zone 9, Lafayette County

Tanner L. Wallace (Ozark, MO), Zone 11, Cass County

Thomas J. Whitaker (Joplin, MO), Zone 12, Johnson County

Troop B

Caleb L. Hirner (New London, MO), Zone 3, Chariton/Linn Counties

Kurtis A. Hurley (Center, MO), Zone 6, Clark/Scotland Counties

Troop C

Mark D. Benson (Park Hills, MO), Zone 13, Jefferson County

Daniel M. Bochucinski (Plainfield, IL), Zone 19, Lincoln/Pike Counties

Zachary C. Crumley (Benton, MO), Zone 11, Franklin County

Curtis L. Schilling (Jackson, MO), Zone 8, St. Charles County

Ryan J. Steele (Arcadia, MO), Zone 10, Franklin County

Troop E

David L. Brawley (Whitewater, MO), Zone 9, New Madrid/Pemiscot County

Joshua J. Schuenemeyer (Jackson, MO), Zone 7, Scott/Mississippi/New Madrid Counties

Troop G

Kage W. Etherton (Aurora, MO), Zone 4, North Howell/Shannon Counties

Jacob J. Smith (Winona, MO), Zone 3, North Howell/Shannon Counties

Troop H

Byron D. Hahn (Cameron, MO), Zone 3, Harrison/Gentry Counties

Aaron M. Mapel (St. Joseph, MO), Zone 2, Nodaway/Worth Counties

Troop I

Justin D. Morrison (Springfield, MO), Zone 8, Laclede County

Colby B. Townsend (St. Louis, MO), Zone 3, Crawford County

