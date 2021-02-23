Daviess County residents encouraged to contact county clerk if there are questions about voting eligibility

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Daviess County Clerk Ronetta Burton encourages county residents who want to vote in the April 6th Municipal Election to contact her office to see if they are eligible to vote absentee in person or by mail. She says that will allow residents to stay sheltered at home and still be able to vote.

Absentee voting will continue by mail until March 24th and in person at the courthouse in Gallatin until April 5th. Anyone who comes into the Daviess County Courthouse must pass a health screening and go through a security scanner.

Call the Daviess County Clerk’s Office to request a ballot for the April 6th Municipal Election or for more information at 663-3300 Extension 500.

