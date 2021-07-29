Daviess County reports a COVID-related death; new COVID-19 cases reported in Livingston and Mercer counties

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

An additional COVID-19-related death has been reported for Daviess County since July 14. The health department reports 16 deaths and two current hospitalizations.

Twenty-three COVID-19 cases have been added, bringing the total to 780. Of the 14 active cases, six involve residents 20 to 39 years old, five involve those 40 to 59, two involve those at least 60, and one involves someone 19 or younger. One currently active case was fully vaccinated.

The Livingston County Health Center reports four COVID-19 cases have been added, bringing the total to 2,085. Twenty-seven cases are active. Livingston County’s fully vaccinated rate is 34.4%, which is up .5% from July 13th. There have been 38.3% of residents who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is up .7%.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases have increased by one in Mercer County. The health department reports 183 confirmed cases and 182 probable cases. Four cases are active, and there have been nine COVID-19-related deaths. Missouri’s COVID-19 Dashboard indicates 21.4% of Mercer County residents have completed vaccination, and 23.3% have initiated it.

Related