Chillicothe Police Chief Jon Maples has approved street closing requests for events in August and September.

Chillicothe Police Sergeant Curtis Hays reports one street closing request is for the Missouri Bicentennial Ice Cream Social at the Sliced Bread Innovation Center on August 10. Streets to be closed from 4 o’clock in the afternoon to 7 o’clock at night include First Street east of the Blackwater Restaurant to the dead end and Elm Street south of Second Street to just past First Street. The Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce, Visit Chillicothe, Main Street Chillicothe, the Livingston County Library, and others will host the Bicentennial Ice Cream Social on August 10.

Another street closing request approved by Police Chief Jon Maples is for the Kiwanis Kids Day Parade on September 18. The square will be blocked off between Webster and Clay streets and between Washington and Locust streets from 8 to 11 o’clock in the morning. An officer will be present for the Kiwanis Kids Day Parade on September 18.

