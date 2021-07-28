6 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Harrison County; health department to offer vaccine on July 30

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Six COVID-19 cases have been added in Harrison County. The health department reports 13 cases are active out of the 1,088 total. Nine hundred eight cases have been confirmed, and 180 are probable. There have been 18 COVID-19-related deaths.

The Harrison County Health Department notes there has been no confirmation of the Delta variant in the county.

There have been 15 breakthrough cases. The latest information provided to the health department indicates 23.7% of Harrison County residents had received at least one dose of vaccine as of July 22, and 21.1% were fully vaccinated. That is based on the 2019 population estimate of 8,491 county residents.

The health department will offer a walk-in after-hours COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Bethany United Methodist Church. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be available on July 30 from 4 to 6 o’clock. No appointment is needed.

Questions should be directed to the Harrison County Health Department at 660-425-6324.

