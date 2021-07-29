Dr. Marvin “Pete” Ross announces retirement from Carroll County Memorial Hospital

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Dr. Marvin “Pete” Ross, DO has announced his retirement from Carroll County Memorial Hospital and Jefferson Medical Group, effective July 23, 2021. Dr. Ross has been serving the community for 45 years, beginning his career in August 1975.

“I’ve always wanted to practice medicine ever since I could remember and I always wanted to be in a small town and Carrollton has been perfect,” Dr. Ross said. “I didn’t care about the city. I didn’t want to be a surgeon. I just wanted to be a family practitioner out here where I could help the people.”

Dr. Ross has seen numerous patients over the years, whether in a family practice setting, an emergency room visit or an acute care stay.

“Dr. Ross is a word that is synonymous with Carroll County Memorial Hospital and Jefferson Medical Group around here, and rightfully should be,” said Scott Thoreson, CCMH Chief Executive Officer. “What a blessing it has been for the community to have the knowledge and expertise that Dr. Ross has brought to the area for 45 years.”

“It has been an honor and a privilege to work with Dr. Ross for more than a decade,” said Dr. Richard Smith, CCMH Chief Medical Officer. “I am proud to call him my friend and colleague. I have nothing but the highest respect for the amount of time, energy, and resources he has provided to this community and hospital. He will be missed as part of our staff at CCMH.”

In 45 years, Dr. Ross has seen many changes and met and mentored many new providers.

The current team of providers includes:

Dr. Richard Smith, MD

Dr. Timothy Reid, MD

Dr. Andy Horine, DO

Dr. Pamela Ralls, MD

Greg Stafford, PA-C

Tara Swan, FNP-BC

Tanya Land, APRN-NP, FNP-C

Erin Finkeldei, FNP-BC

Jonna Rechterman, FNP-BC

Trent Link, FNP-BC

“These young guys coming in are extremely good, very intelligent, and very energetic,” Dr. Ross said. “And this hospital just keeps getting better and better and better and I think if it does another 60 years, it will be even better.”

“I am positive I am a better doctor and person from watching how Dr. Ross goes about his work and daily life activities,” Dr. Smith said. “Maybe someday I can be as kind and giving as he is as a doctor and friend. I am glad he is finally getting a chance to take well-deserved rest and wish him the best in the next stage of his life.”

“We thank Dr. Ross for his many years of service to Carroll County Memorial Hospital, Jefferson Medical Group, and the community,” said Jean Steele, Director of Jefferson Medical Group Clinic. “We wish him the happiest of retirements and hope he enjoys a little downtime after such a successful career.”

