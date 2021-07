Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Leadership Northwest Missouri recently received two charitable gifts.



One gift is from The Harry and Helena Messick Charitable Trust, US Bank, N.A. Trustee, in the amount of $4,500. The second gift is from The Harold P. Dugdale Charitable Trust, US Bank, N.A. Trustee, in the amount of $2,000.

These funds will assist with sustaining the mission to build, strengthen and inspire leaders through training and networking experiences.

