Audio: Grandstand events to headline North Central Missouri Fair as carnival will be absent from the midway

There will be one item that those attending the North Central Missouri Fair in Trenton won’t be able to miss this year.

Spokesperson Michelle Shaw says there was no carnival at the fair last year due to the COVID-19 situation. The carnival company told the fair board it would be back for the 2021 run of the fair; however, carnival owners found another fair to attend in 2020 and decided to continue a contract with that fair organization.

Shaw noted that it is difficult to find a carnival.

Those attending the fair this year should take advantage of the activities at the grandstand, as there will be plenty of action to take in at the North Central Missouri Fair, which is scheduled to begin on July 30 and run through August 7.

Grandstand events will include a rodeo on July 30, a tractor pull on July 31, a horse pull on August 4, ATV and dirt bike motocross races on August 6, and Tuff Trucks on August 7. The grandstand events will be held at 7 o’clock each evening, except for the tractor pull, which will start at noon on August 4.

More information on the fair can be found on the North Central Missouri Fair website.

