Daviess County receives CARES Act funds to reimburse expenses due to COVID-19 pandemic

Daviess County has received grant funds from the U.S Treasury to reimburse businesses, non-profits, and other entities for expenses incurred because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Daviess County Clerk Ronetta Burton says the expenses are between March 1st and December 31st of this year. The funding is from the coronavirus CARES Act. The first application period ends August 11th with second application periods ending October 13th and December 15th.

Examples of reimbursement items are rent, mortgage interest, and utilities for any period a business was closed because of a pandemic order. Other examples are sneeze guards, cleaning and sanitizing supplies, gloves, masks, and some payroll expenses.

More information is available from the Daviess County Commission, James Ruse Presiding Commissioner.

