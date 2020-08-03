Absentee voting deadline is today at 5 pm

Individuals wishing to vote absentee in Tuesday’s Primary election have until 5 o’clock this afternoon August 3, 2020, to cast their ballot at county clerk’s offices in Missouri.

In Grundy County, seventeen individuals voted absentee during special hours Saturday morning at the County Clerk’s office in Trenton. That makes 192 persons who have returned absentee ballots to that office. Another 31 absentee ballots were requested but not yet received at the office.

Polling sites will be open Tuesday from 6 in the morning until 7 at night.

