Daviess County Junior Livestock Show slated to begin July 11, 2019

June 27, 2019
The Daviess County Junior Livestock Show will be held at the show grounds at Dockery Park in Gallatin during the month of July.

The show will start with a swine show on the evening of July 11th at 5 o’clock and a pee wee swine show at 5:30.

July 12th’s events will include a sheep show at 10 o’clock, a goat show at 1 o’clock, and a dog show at 6 o’clock.

The last day of the Daviess County Junior Livestock Show July 13th will include a rabbit, poultry, and waterfowl show at 9 o’clock, beef show at 5 o’clock, and beef pee wee show at 5:30.

The junior livestock show is open to 4-H and FFA members in good standing in Missouri. Livestock does not need to be preregistered.

Contact the Daviess County Extension Office for more information at 660-663-3232.

