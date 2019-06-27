Sullivan County Fair set to kick off July 1st

The Sullivan County Fair will begin in Milan on July 1, 2019, with a dog show at the Sullivan County Expo Center and Fairgrounds and queen contest at the Milan Community Center.

July 2nd’s activities will begin at the fairgrounds with a rabbit show at 9 o’clock. That will be followed by 4-H and FFA Building projects at the community center from 3 to 6 o’clock and Sullivan County Shooting Sports Awards, also at the community center, at 7 o’clock.

Activities July 5th will include a poultry show at the fairgrounds at 9 o’clock and a swine show at 6 o’clock. A breeding beef show will be held July 6th at 9:30, which will be followed by a market beef show.

The Sullivan County Fair will end July 7th with the 10th Annual Green Hills Horse Show Circuit All Youth Show at 11 o’clock. There will be no early entries or preregistration.

More information can be obtained by contacting Sullivan County Extension at 660-265-4541 or Penny Kittle with Extension at 660-342-6073.