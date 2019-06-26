“Blue Smoke for Jasmine” event scheduled for July 4th in Trenton

Blue smoke bombs will be set off in Trenton July 4th in honor of Trenton Police Officer Jasmine Diab, who was injured in the line of duty earlier this month.

Individuals wishing to participate in 4th of July “Blue Smoke for Jasmine” event are asked to gather on the north side of the Law Enforcement Center at 1 o’clock in the afternoon on July 4th with blue smoke bombs. Area fireworks stands are aware of the event and will have additional blue smoke bombs on hand.

Liz Lopez with the Trenton Police Department says the smoke bombs will be set off on Seventh Street between the courthouse and Law Enforcement Center at 1:05 in recognition of Diab’s badge number. The Trenton Fire Department will have a fire truck on standby.

Seventh Street will be closed between Washington and Main streets during the 4th of July “Blue Smoke for Jasmine” event and no parking will be allowed on the south side of the courthouse. Lopez asks that participants help dispose of their smoke bombs safely once the event is complete.

Diab is still recovering from a gunshot wound, with no timeline announced for her release from the hospital.