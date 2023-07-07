Daviess County Junior Livestock Show announces winners in goat and sheep shows

The Daviess County Junior Livestock Show held its highly anticipated Goat and Sheep Shows on July 7th, showcasing the remarkable talent and dedication of young livestock exhibitors.
After a day filled with fierce competition, the winners have been officially announced.
Goat Show Results:
• Grand Champion Overall Buck: Addy Schuman
• Reserve Grand Champion Buck: Nevaeh Wollard
• Grand Champion Overall Doe: Brenna Whitlow
• Reserve Champion Doe: Addy Schuman
• Grand Champion Market Animal: Brenna Whitlow
• Reserve Grand Champion Market Animal: Ella Johnson
In addition to these impressive achievements, several participants excelled in showmanship:
• Senior Showmanship: Brenna Whitlow
• Intermediate Showmanship: Addy Schuman
• Junior Showmanship: Korbyn Peak
• Herdsmanship: Nevaeh Wollard
Sheep Show Results:
• Overall Champion Ram: Ayra Meeker
• Reserve Grand Champion Ram: Ayra Meeker
• Overall Grand Champion Ewe: Isiah Wamsley
• Reserve Grand Champion Ewe: Isiah Wamsley
• Grand Champion Market Animal: Isiah Wamsley
• Reserve Grand Champion Market Animal: Anna Pfaff
The following individuals showcased their exceptional showmanship skills in the Sheep Show:
• Senior Showmanship: Anna Pfaff
• Intermediate Showmanship: Kinsley Heisey
• Herdsmanship: Ayra Meeker
The Daviess County Junior Livestock Show proved to be a platform for these young exhibitors to demonstrate their commitment to raising and showcasing top-quality goats and sheep.