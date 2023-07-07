Daviess County Junior Livestock Show announces winners in goat and sheep shows

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Daviess County Junior Livestock Show held its highly anticipated Goat and Sheep Shows on July 7th, showcasing the remarkable talent and dedication of young livestock exhibitors.

After a day filled with fierce competition, the winners have been officially announced.

Goat Show Results:

• Grand Champion Overall Buck: Addy Schuman

• Reserve Grand Champion Buck: Nevaeh Wollard

• Grand Champion Overall Doe: Brenna Whitlow

• Reserve Champion Doe: Addy Schuman

• Grand Champion Market Animal: Brenna Whitlow

• Reserve Grand Champion Market Animal: Ella Johnson

In addition to these impressive achievements, several participants excelled in showmanship:

• Senior Showmanship: Brenna Whitlow

• Intermediate Showmanship: Addy Schuman

• Junior Showmanship: Korbyn Peak

• Herdsmanship: Nevaeh Wollard

Sheep Show Results:

• Overall Champion Ram: Ayra Meeker

• Reserve Grand Champion Ram: Ayra Meeker

• Overall Grand Champion Ewe: Isiah Wamsley

• Reserve Grand Champion Ewe: Isiah Wamsley

• Grand Champion Market Animal: Isiah Wamsley

• Reserve Grand Champion Market Animal: Anna Pfaff

The following individuals showcased their exceptional showmanship skills in the Sheep Show:

• Senior Showmanship: Anna Pfaff

• Intermediate Showmanship: Kinsley Heisey

• Herdsmanship: Ayra Meeker

The Daviess County Junior Livestock Show proved to be a platform for these young exhibitors to demonstrate their commitment to raising and showcasing top-quality goats and sheep.

