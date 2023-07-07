MoDOT planned road work in northern Missouri for the week of July 10, 2023

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of July 10-16.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There also may be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Interstate 29 – Pavement improvement and guardrail/cable project from south of Business Route 71 to just south of Route O (Buchanan County) through late October 2023. Work will be completed overnight Sunday through Friday, 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. An 11.6-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route N – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route B to 410th Street, July 14, 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Atchison County

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing project from G Avenue to the Missouri River through November 2023. A 12-foot width restriction and 14-foot height restriction are in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Buchanan County

I-29 – Pavement improvement and guardrail/cable project from south of Business Route 71 (Andrew County) to just south of Route O through late October 2023. Work will be completed overnight Sunday through Friday, 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. An 11-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route Y – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at both the south and north Bee Creek bridges through December. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

I-229 – CLOSED southbound for a bridge rehabilitation project from Sixth and Atchison Streets to Lake Boulevard through December. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

Route U – CLOSED for permit/railroad maintenance from U.S. Route 59 to Erie Street, July 12-13, 7 a.m to 5 p.m. daily

Route 116 – Permit/utility work from Route M to Fenton Road, July 5-31

U.S. Route 36 – Westbound RAMP CLOSED for concrete replacement at 10 th Street, July 10-12, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

U.S. Route 36 – Eastbound RAMP CLOSED for concrete replacement at 10th Street, July 13-14, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Caldwell County

Route 13 – CLOSED from Mill Creek Drive to Route P for the first stage of a resurfacing project from the south city limits of Hamilton to just north of Route HH in Kingston through December 2023. The project will be broken up into three stages with a signed detour in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route 13 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Route 13 bridge over U.S. Route 36 in Hamilton through early August. (Contractor: Capitol Paving and Construction LLC.)

U.S. Route 36 – CLOSED east and westbound beneath the Route 13 Bridge, 7 p.m. July 11, through 6:30 a.m. July 12. U.S. Route 36 will be routed over Route 13 on/off ramps during the closure. An 18-foot width restriction will be in place.

Carroll County

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge rehabilitation projects:

S. Route 24 over BNSF Railroad just east of the U.S. Route 65 interchange through August.

S. Route 24 over Little Wakenda Creek east of Carrollton through August.

Route 139 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Big Creek Bridge, July 10

Chariton County

Route D – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the East Fork of Bee Branch Bridge through mid-September. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

Route D – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Clarks Creek Bridge through mid-October. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

Daviess County

I-35 – Concrete replacement from mile marker 81 to mile marker 84, July 11. The road will be narrowed to one lane at various locations in both directions around-the-clock.

Route 6 – Scrub seal project from Route 31 (DeKalb County) to U.S. Route 69, July 3-10. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction. (Contractor: Vance Brothers, Inc.)

DeKalb County

Route 6 – Scrub seal project from Route 31 to U.S. Route 36, July 10. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction. (Contractor: Vance Brothers, Inc.) *4

Route 31 – Scrub seal project from Route E to U.S. Route 69 (Daviess County), through mid-July. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction. (Contractor: Vance Brothers, Inc.)

Gentry County

Route YY – CLOSED until further notice at the Bear Creek Bridge due to deterioration. This bridge is included in a replacement project scheduled to be a part of the September 2023 letting for contractor bids.

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 169 to Route J (Nodaway County) through mid-August. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route E – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Walnut Fork Bridge through August. (Contractor: North Central Bridge, LLC.)

Route T – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Brushy Creek Bridge through October. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

Route T – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Fitzgerald Creek Bridge through mid-November. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

Grundy County

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Hickory Creek Bridge, between Route WW and F, through July. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route N – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the No Creek Bridge, northeast of Trenton, through July. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

Route 6 – Intersection improvement project at Routes 146 and W through early October. Traffic will be narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals directing motorists. Access to/from Route W will be closed. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route Z – CLOSED for a sealing project from Route 6 to U.S. Route 65, July 10, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Harrison County

Route D – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project the Ames Creek Bridge, west of Bethany, through early October. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

I-35 – Concrete replacement from mile marker 81 to mile marker 84, July 11. The road will be narrowed to one lane at various locations in both directions around-the-clock.

Holt County

U.S. Route 159 – Pavement improvement and flood remediation project from the Missouri River near Rulo, Nebraska, to the Little Tarkio Creek near Fortescue through November 2023. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route T – CLOSED for permit/utility work from County Road 310 to Route 111, July 10-11, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Route T – CLOSED for permit/utility work from Trinity Road to Farm Road, July 11-12, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Route 113 – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 59 to Route B, July 12-14.

Linn County

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the West Yellow Creek, 1 mile west of Missouri Route 111, through mid-September. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company) *2

Livingston County

Route D – CLOSED until further notice at the Rattlesnake Creek Bridge due to deterioration. This bridge is included in the Northwest Bridge Bundle which is scheduled to be in the December 2023 letting for contractor bids.

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over Shoal Creek, north of Route DD, through July. (Contractor: L.G. Barcus and Sons, Inc.)

Mercer County

Route B – CLOSED for a sealing operation from U.S. Route 136 to the Iowa State line, July 10-14, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The road will be closed in various locations daily.

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing project from Route J to U.S. Route 169 (Nodaway County) through mid-August. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route 46 – Pavement and guardrail improvements project from Country Club Road to Katydid Road, through July. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route N – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 390th Street to 400th Street, July 13, 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Putnam County

Route Y – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from U.S. Route 136 to Route YY, July 10-12, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Sullivan County

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Yellow Creek Bridge, 1.5 miles east of Route U, southeast of Milan, through September. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company) * 2

Route 129 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Sherman Street to North College Street, July 10, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 129 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route AB to Hollow Drive, July 11, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 129 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route M to Kempwood Road, July 12, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Worth County

Route A – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Branch Bridge through early November. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

