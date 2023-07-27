Customers of Evergy to see small decrease in monthly bills

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved requests filed by Evergy Missouri West and Evergy Missouri Metro to adjust the demand-side programs’ investment mechanism charge on customer bills. The charge appears as a separate line item on customer bills, and it allows Evergy to recover demand-side management program costs and incentives under the Missouri Energy Efficiency Investment Act.

An Evergy Missouri West residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity per month will see the charge decrease by about 69 cents a month. An Evergy Missouri Metro residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity per month will see the charge decrease by around $1.19 a month. The changes will take effect on August 1st.

Evergy Missouri West provides electric service to about 336,640 customers in Missouri, including the counties of Carroll, Clinton, Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Livingston, Mercer, Ray, and Worth. Evergy Missouri Metro provides electric service to around 300,840 customers in Missouri, including the counties of Carroll, Chariton, and Livingston.

