Crowder State Park to host “April Showers Bring May Flowers” event

The public is invited to hike the trails at the park from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily during May to locate a May Day basket.

Throughout the month, Crowder State Park team members will post pictures and information on the Crowder State Park Facebook page about different wildflower species found in the park. These posts will include a clue about the location where a May Day basket can be found. If you find the May Day basket, share a selfie of yourself with the basket on Crowder’s Facebook page.

Participants are encouraged to dress for the weather, bring water and wear sturdy shoes and insect repellent.

This event is being held in conjunction with the National Park Trust’s Kids to Parks Day. For more information about Kids to Parks Day and to see a complete list of associated events at Missouri State Parks visit this link. Crowder State Park is located in northern Missouri, off Highway 65; west of Trenton off Highway 146. For more information about the event, call Crowder State Park at 660-359-6473.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit the Missouri State Parks website. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.