10 new troopers to graduate from Missouri State Highway Patrol’s first accelerated Law Enforcement Academy

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces that 10 troopers will graduate from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy on Friday, April 29, 2022. The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. in the Academy gymnasium, 1510 East Elm Street, Jefferson City, MO. The graduation ceremony will be live-streamed on the Patrol’s Facebook page. The 114th Recruit Class reported to the Academy on January 18, 2022. This is the Patrol’s first accelerated recruit class. The new troopers will report to duty in their assigned troops on May 9, 2022.

Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe will provide the keynote address and Col. Olson will address the class during the graduation. The Honorable Robin Ransom, Supreme Court of Missouri, will administer the Oath of Office to the new troopers. The Troop F Color Guard will present the colors and Sergeant Andrew A. Henry, Troop H, will sing the national anthem. Trooper Peter D. Hummel, class chaplain, will provide the invocation and benediction.

Four class awards will be presented during the graduation ceremony. The recruits accumulate points toward graduation in the categories of physical fitness, firearms, and academics throughout their 15 weeks at the Academy. The person with the highest number of points in each category will earn the respective award.

The names (hometowns) and first assignments of members of the 114th Recruit Class are listed below:

Troop B

Peter D. Hummel (Quincy, IL), Marion/Ralls Counties

Tj A. Willock (Colchester, IL), Macon/Shelby Counties

Troop C

Jake R. Stombaugh (Taylorville, IL), Ste. Genevieve/Perry Counties

Troop E

Orrin D. Hawkins (Fredericktown, MO), Bollinger/Cape Girardeau/Scott Counties

Troop F

Stephen W. Bean (Denton, TX), Boone County

Chase A. Fox (Baylis, IL), Boone County

Isaiah S. Lemasters (Middletown, MO), Montgomery County

Casey A. Marks (Eldon, MO), Camden County

Troop H

Sean P. Gomez (King City, MO), Buchanan/Andrew Counties

Troop I

Eric Walker (Lebanon, MO), Phelps/Maries Counties