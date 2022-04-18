Trenton woman arrested on felony forgery allegations

A Trenton woman has been arrested on two felony counts stemming from transactions in November of 2021.

Forty-three-year-old Amber Nycole Leeper has been charged with forgery and with passing a bad check. Leeper was arrested by Trenton police on Saturday.

Leeper is accused of presenting a check for $2,950 allegedly knowing it was not genuine. She’s also accused of issuing a $19.81 check to the Smokers’ Outlet in Trenton but using what authorities say was a non-existent bank account. Her bond was set at $25,000 cash. If bond is posted, Leeper is to be supervised by North Missouri Court Services and have no contact with the victim. She’s scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court in Trenton on April 26th.

Information submitted by Prosecuting Attorney Kelly Puckett indicates Ms. Leeper has two previous convictions in Mercer County Circuit Court. One in 2014 for the theft of a credit card or a letter of credit and the other in 2016 for defrauding secured creditors at $500 or more.

(Amber Nycole Leeper Booking photo courtesy Grundy County Law Enforcement Center)