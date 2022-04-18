Justin Pinnell selected as NCMC Outstanding Student

Justin Pinnell from Lone Jack, MO, has been selected as North Central Missouri College’s Outstanding Student for April. Justin, a Missouri A+ scholarship student, will graduate in May with his Associate in Arts degree from NCMC. After graduating, he will seamlessly transfer his two-year degree to The University of Central Missouri to obtain a bachelor’s degree in Agriculture Business.

Justin is an on-campus, residential student involved in Ag Club and on the NCMC trap Shooting Sports team. His favorite class is Crop Science with Jack Green. Justin said, “I enjoy the class and Instructor Green.” He went on to say, “I chose NCMC because it’s a top community college for agriculture; I like the rural community, and it’s not a big college. My favorite thing about NCMC is the people. The instructors are helpful, it’s a friendly environment and a great place.”

Each month, a student is nominated by a faculty or staff member to be featured as an Outstanding Student based on their dedication to educational success, attitude toward learning, and hard work in their field and activities.