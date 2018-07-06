Crowder State Park to feature public events during the month of July

Crowder State Park west of Trenton has several free programs planned for this month.

Resource Manager Anna Persell says the events will include a Creatures of the Night Hike at the Shelter 3 parking lot Saturday night, July 7th at 8:30. Staff will talk about nocturnal animals that might be seen at the park or in Missouri. Persell notes that the rest of the night activities at the park will be held at the campground amphitheater at 8:30.

During Nature Games July 14th, participants will play nature-themed games. Participants will learn about bats that can be found around the state and possibly in Crowder State Park on July 21st. Staff will also talk about birds found in the state and at the park during a program July 28th. Participants are advised to wear insect repellent for all of the activities and closed-toed shoes for the night hike.

Crowder State Park will also host Explorer Hours each Saturday morning at 10 o’clock which will include either a walk, game or activity.

Nature Touch Tables will be held each Saturday afternoon at 3 o’clock and are informal programs where participants can see and look at nature items for as long as they wish.

More information on upcoming programs can be found at Crowder State Park’s Facebook page. The park website also offers a plethora of information pertaining to activities. Questions about the programs can be directed to the park’s office at 660-359-6473.

Like this: Like Loading...