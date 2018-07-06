Trenton City Council to consider 8 ordinances at Monday meeting

The Trenton City Council will consider eight ordinances regarding a change in zoning, several agreements, and amending city code during its meeting next week. The meeting will be held at the Trenton City Hall Monday night at 7 o’clock.

One ordinance to be considered would change the zoning of property at 132 West Fourth Street from R-3 one-two family dwelling lower density to B-2 community business.

Another would authorize phase two to the professional services agreement with Burns and McDonnell Engineering Company for its professional engineering services for construction of improvements to the wastewater treatment plant.

Other ordinances would authorize agreements with U. S. Bank Equipment Finance for financing to purchase a wheel loader, Asphalt Drum Mixers for the purchase of an asphalt plant, Community First National Bank for financing to purchase an asphalt plant, and Altec Industries for the purchase of a 60-foot bucket truck.

Two ordinances would authorize agreements with Lamp, Rynearson, and Associates for preliminary consulting engineering services for waterline replacement and relocation projects as well as for its design, bid, and rehabilitation of sewers on Normal Street.

Another ordinance would amend city code regarding unregistered motor vehicles.

New business on the agenda includes appointments to the Building and Nuisance Board, approval of transformer and wood pole bids, and City Attorney Tara Walker regarding council training.

