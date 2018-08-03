Crowd of almost 400 attend Grundy Electric Cooperative annual meeting

A large crowd attended Grundy Electric Cooperative’s Annual Membership Meeting held August 2, 2018, at the North Mercer R-III School in Mercer, Missouri.

Prior to the business meeting, over 380 members and guests enjoyed the evening meal served by the Mercer County 4-H members. Entertainment was provided by The Marks Family from Jefferson City. Members browsed the information booths and visited with employees of Grundy Electric Cooperative and Mid-States Services, LLC. Various booths exhibited products and services available to GEC members.

The GEC Community Foundation, Inc. booth included a student display of educational grants and information on Operation Round Up. Joe Wilkinson and Lynne Shea of Associated Electric Cooperative Inc displayed a “Generation Resources” booth. Prior to the business meeting, GEC Community Foundation President Cliff Addison discussed the Foundation and encouraged members to participate in Operation Round Up. Foundation Vice President Dennis Gutshall and Trustee Tony Nelson assisted in presenting 15-fourth-quarter grants, totaling $9,719 to area schools and organizations.

Mercer County 4-H Members led the Pledge of Allegiance to the American Flag. GEC Operations Manager J.D. Pash offered the invocation. Corporate Development Manager Peggy Boulware acknowledged special guests.

Grundy Electric Cooperative Board President Dan Lentz presided over the business meeting. Lentz welcomed and thanked members for their attendance and participation in the Cooperative’s annual business meeting. President Lentz announced that the board of directors approved a capital credit refund for the remaining allocation of 1984 and 25% of 2017 totaling $189,145.23. Capital credit checks will be given to members during Member Day events scheduled for October 23, 24 and 25.

General Manager Scott Wilson thanked members for their commitment to the Cooperative by attending their Annual Membership Meeting. Wilson introduced Grundy’s Board of Directors. Wilson advised members that the Cooperative adheres to the seven cooperative principals: voluntary and open membership, democratic member control, members’ economic participation, autonomy and independence, education and information, cooperation among cooperatives and the concern for community. He presented “Years of service” Awards to seven employees. Wilson also discussed the reliability of service, vegetation management, a cost of service study and the Coops commitment to “Zero Contacts”.

Guest speakers Kendra Betz of Trenton and Ethan Billups of Ridgeway spoke about their experiences at the Youth Tour Leadership Conference in Washington, D.C. and thanked Grundy Electric members for supporting the program.

Members elected three directors to each serve a 3-year term. Board incumbents Adrian Cox of rural Trenton, representing Area 1; Dan Lentz of rural Browning, representing Area 2; and Alan Guernsey of rural Bethany, representing Area 5 were re-elected. Members also approved a bylaw amendment which abolished the process of director nominations being made from the floor at the annual meeting. The bylaws stipulate a member may still run for the board by contacting the nominating committee or by presenting a petition.

Peggy Boulware presided over the prize drawings which included six $200 electric bill credits. Grundy Electric Cooperative directors held a re-organizational meeting in which the following officers were elected: Dan Lentz, President; Joe Hartley, Vice President; Marvin Harding, Secretary; Eric Woodard, Assistant Secretary and Richard Moore, Treasurer. Other board members include Rodney Ewing, Alan Guernsey, and Adrian Cox.

