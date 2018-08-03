North Central Missouri Fair announces Flower Show winners

The North Central Missouri Fair Flower Show received a total of 37 participants with 276 entries at this year’s event.

Judith Urich operated a help station on flower arranging for youth at the show, helping children arrange and enter items with co-sponsor Hy-Vee donating flowers for the arrangements.

The Betty Taul Creative Awards were awarded to Senior Division entrant Annie Forman with an entry titled “Woods are Alive.” In the Junior Division, Jena Hunter was honored for her entry titled “Flower Pot Fairy Garden.”

The Best of Show Award went to Teresa Cross for her entry of Fruit/Vegetable and flower design, The Most Unusual Award was presented to Linda Carman with an “All Green Design.” The Junior Award went to Jena Hunter and the Garden Club Award to Betty Rumbly.

Betty Taul noted that even though the weather had been hot and dry, more flower entries were submitted than in 2017.