North Central Missouri Fair announces results of Dairy, Rabbit and Poultry shows

The results have been announced of the North Central Missouri Fair Dairy Show.

Hillary Shahan of Unionville had Champion Ayrshire, Brown Swiss, Guernsey, Holstein, and Jersey. She also had the Supreme Champion Female and Reserve Bull. Caleb and Abigail Gondringer of Trenton both received blue ribbons in the Dairy Bucket Calf class.

Results for the rabbit show at the North Central Missouri Fair in Trenton have also been announced.

Dalanie Auffert of Parnell was judged to have the best of show. The reserve champion of the rabbit show was exhibited by Chloe Clements of Dawn. In the category for meat pen, Evan Tharp of Milan was the grand champion; Dalanie Auffert of Parnell was reserve champion.

Showmanship honors were won by Jaclyn Hines of Bogard in the Senior Division and by Ryan Allen among junior exhibitors. The rabbit show attracted 19 exhibitors who collectively had 98 entries. There were five entries in the pee wee division.

The poultry and duck show attracted four exhibitors who submitted 13 entries with three additional entries in the pee wee division. Named as the grand champion of the show was the entry from Kayden Brooke of Bethany; the reserve champion entry was by Kaydence Coram at Browning.

Showmanship awards were won by Eric Hines of Trenton in the senior division and Kayden Brooke of Bethany among junior exhibitors.

