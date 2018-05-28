Crash on I-35 injures Iowa couple

The Highway Patrol reports two individuals sustained injuries when their car struck a tractor-trailer about nine miles south of Pattonsburg at12:30 am Monday morning.

Thirty-one-year-old Ray Williams of Davenport, Iowa was northbound on Interstate 35 when he began to overtake the northbound tractor-trailer driven by 39-year-old Arash Ordobadian of Coralville, Iowa. The car crossed the center of the road, hit the tractor-trailer, and ran off the west side of the road before coming to rest facing north. The tractor-trailer came to a controlled stop on the east side of the road facing north and received minor damage.

Williams and his passenger 21-year-old Alishia Brayden of East Moline, Iowa were transported to Cameron Regional Medical Center. The Highway Patrol called Williams’s injuries minor and Brayden’s as moderate. The Patrol reports driver of the tractor-trailer sustained no injuries. Everyone involved wore seat belts at the time of the accident and the Williams car was totaled.

The Patrol arrested Williams about an hour and a half after the accident and accused him of felony possession of a controlled substance. He was transported to the Daviess Dekalb County Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.

The Kaw Fire District and Daviess County Ambulance assisted the Patrol at the scene.

