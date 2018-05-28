Ridgeway man injured in Sunday morning crash

The Highway Patrol reports a Ridgeway man sustained minor injuries as the result of a one-vehicle accident in Clay County Sunday morning.

Sixty-two-year-old Calvin Baumgarten traveled north on Interstate 35 when his minivan ran off the right side of the road at mile marker 23.2. Then the vehicle struck the guardrail end, returned to the road, ran off the left side of the road, and struck the guard cable. The minivan received extensive damage.

Emergency medical services transported Baumgarten to Liberty Hospital and the Patrol reports he wore a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

