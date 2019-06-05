Crash on Highway 36 sends one individual to hospital

The Highway Patrol reports a Chula woman sustained minor injuries when the sports utility vehicle she drove struck the towed unit of a pickup truck and overturned two miles west of Stewartsville Wednesday morning.

An ambulance transported 80-year-old Rita Jacobs to Mosaic Life Care in Saint Joseph. The pickup driver, 78-year-old Ronald Nichols of Jamesport, was not injured.

Both vehicles traveled west on Highway 36 when the SUV hit the truck’s towed unit. The pickup jackknifed and ran off the north side of the road before overturning striking two traffic signs before coming to rest on its top facing east. The SUV came to a controlled stop in the driving lane of westbound U. S. 36 with extensive damage.

The Patrol reports both drivers wore safety devices and the pickup was totaled. The Stewartsville Fire Department assisted at the scene.