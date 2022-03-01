COVID-19 vaccine clinics announced for Harrison and Sullivan counties

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Harrison County Health Department will hold an offsite COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Cainsville Community Building. Adult Pfizer vaccine, Pfizer for children five to 11 years old, and Johnson and Johnson will be available March 30th from 4 o’clock to 5:30.

Walk-ins will be accepted. Appointments can also be scheduled by calling the Harrison County Health Department at 660-425-6324.

The Sullivan County Health Department will hold multiple COVID-19 vaccine clinics this month.

The clinics will be held on March 4th from 1 to 4 o’clock, March 10th from 2 to 5 o’clock, March 17th from 2 o’clock to 5:30, and March 25th from 10 o’clock to noon. They will all be at the Milan Community Center.

