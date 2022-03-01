Underground wire fault causes power outage in Trenton

Local News March 1, 2022 KTTN News
Power Outage
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

Power was out for approximately 25 minutes for almost 550 customers in Trenton on Tuesday afternoon, March 1st. That according to City Administrator and Utility Director Ron Urton, who says the power outage affected an area mainly west of the railroad tracks.

Urton reports an underground wire faulted and shorted out near Eighth and Washington streets, which caused the electric plant substation to trip out and turn off. Crews rerouted lines to restore power. Urton says the underground wire will likely be repaired after a further assessment is done.

He notes work is being done near Eighth and Washington streets to put in a manhole, but he does not believe the power outage was related to that work.

Post Views: 269
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.