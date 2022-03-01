Underground wire fault causes power outage in Trenton

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Power was out for approximately 25 minutes for almost 550 customers in Trenton on Tuesday afternoon, March 1st. That according to City Administrator and Utility Director Ron Urton, who says the power outage affected an area mainly west of the railroad tracks.

Urton reports an underground wire faulted and shorted out near Eighth and Washington streets, which caused the electric plant substation to trip out and turn off. Crews rerouted lines to restore power. Urton says the underground wire will likely be repaired after a further assessment is done.

He notes work is being done near Eighth and Washington streets to put in a manhole, but he does not believe the power outage was related to that work.

