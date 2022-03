Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Area musicians will provide family entertainment at the 38th Tina-Avalon Country Music Show.

The show will fund annual Tina-Avalon Alumni Scholarships and school improvements. It will be in the school gym on March 18th and 19th at 7 o’clock each night.

A concession stand will be available. Free will donations will be accepted at the door.

Social distancing is encouraged, and masks will be optional.

