COVID-19 deaths in Missouri rise by 19 in 24-hour period since Saturday

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on Sunday morning reported slightly over 2,300 additional cases of COVID-19 in the state compared to Saturday’s report. The increase is slightly higher than the daily average for the most recent seven day counting period ending Thursday which was nearly 2,300 cases.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Missouri since testing began was nearing 402,000, with the number of deaths in the state attributed to COVID-19 at 5,562. That’s an increase of 19 compared to Saturday’s report. There were 60 COVID-19 related deaths in Missouri in the seven day period ending Thursday. The positivity rate on COVID-19 tests during that period was 19.5 percent.

Slightly over 2,700 people were hospitalized in Missouri because of COVID-19 on Thursday, the most recent day in which figures were available. 627 of those patients were in intensive care and 350 on ventilators.

The remaining hospital inpatient bed capacity and ICU bed capacity both were 23 percent with the remaining ventilator capacity in Missouri at 67 percent.

