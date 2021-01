Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Gallatin resident was hurt early Sunday north of Hamilton when the car he was driving hit a bull on Highway 13 during foggy conditions.

Thirty-four-year old Cory Rhoads was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries.

The crash happened one mile north of Hamilton on Highway 13 as the car was southbound when it struck the bull on the fog-covered road.

The 2007 Kia Spectra was extensively damaged and Rhoads was wearing a seat belt.

