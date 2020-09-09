Court news for Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Among cases Tuesday in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.

Jeremiah Lynn Burnett waived a preliminary hearing and was bound over to the docket Thursday for Division One of the circuit court. Burnett faces felony charges of first and second-degree burglaries; felony property damage; and misdemeanor 2nd degree tampering with a motor vehicle – all are stemming from July 16th incidents in rural Grundy county.

Trenton resident Jason Edward Clay also was bound over to the circuit court session for Thursday after waiving a preliminary hearing. Clay is charged with one felony, unlawful possession of a firearm on March 14th.

Brimson resident Devin McGuire pleaded guilty to misdemeanors of driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident on June 26th. On the DWI, McGuire was fined $300 and costs; ordered to donate $100 to the law enforcement restitution fund; pay a recoupment fee of $107 to the prosecutor’s office, and serve four days in jail. The jail sentence runs concurrently with one issued on the charge of leaving the accident scene. The court also ordered McGuire to make restitution of $1,362 to the prosecutor’s office and pay the costs of the court case.

Trenton resident Noah Ferrel Curtis pleaded guilty to 2nd degree tampering with a motor vehicle on October 6th. Curtis was placed on two years probation, ordered to donate $100 to the law enforcement fund, pay $50 restitution and the court costs.

