Linn County Health Department conducting COVID-19 contact tracing investigations

The Linn County Health Department is conducting COVID-19 contact tracing investigations.

As part of those investigations, the health department advises individuals or groups who frequented Pigskin Pub and Pizza of Brookfield September 3rd through 5th to monitor for symptoms related to possible COVID-19 exposure. Individuals or groups who attended the Bell Game at Chester Ray Stadium on the Marceline R-5 School District campus Friday, September 4th are also asked to monitor for symptoms related to possible exposure.

Anyone who thinks he or she may have been exposed is asked to call the Linn County Health Department to discuss risk assessment, possible testing, and the next steps. The health department’s phone number is 660-258-7251.

The Linn County Health Department reports 99 total cases of COVID-19, which is an increase of two since Tuesday, September 8th. Nineteen of the cases are active. There have been two deaths related to COVID-19 in Linn County.

