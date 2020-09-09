Substitutes hired, resignation accepted in closed session of Trenton Board of Education meeting

Local News September 9, 2020 KTTN News
Trenton R-9 School District

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education approved multiple substitutes in a closed session on the evening of Tuesday, September 8th. Substitutes included Marsha Hurst, Fran Miller, Melissa Cotton, Jeremy Hudson, Nathaniel Udovich, Tyler Hudlow, Martha Goedert, and Kristi Weyer.

A resignation was accepted from Rissler Elementary School Paraprofessional Gina Rorebeck.

Megan Lynch and Alyssa Nichol were hired as paraprofessionals. Trenton Middle School Family and Consumer Science Instructor Joy Bettis was hired as the middle school Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America sponsor.

The board decided evaluation indicators for Superintendent Mike Stegman’s evaluation this year.

