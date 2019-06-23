Community of Cainsville to host July 4th celebration with family friendly events

The community of Cainsville plans its annual 4th of July celebration with numerous events scheduled July 5th, 6th, and 7th at the Cainsville Ball Park.

Events open July 5th with an appreciation supper sponsored by the Farmer’s Bank. Free will donations will be accepted for the smoked pork chop meal. Music is at 6 o’clock featuring Jordan Crouse and the Lifeline Band of Cainsville. ATV poker run, sponsored by Rob’s Cycle, starts at 7 pm as it leaves Doty’s Shop south of the ballpark.

July 6th events include bounce houses for children, the craft and vendor show from 8 to 2 o’clock; 10’clock parade followed by the announcement of parade winners and citizen of the year at Cainsville. 11 o’clock has kids games and the lawn mower pull; registration for the car show starts at 11:30; swimsuit only baby show at 12; weigh-in for the fishing tournament is 12:30; corn hole at 1; car show judging at 2 and awards at 3.

Other events include kickball at 3, bingo at 4:30, music by the “More Whiskey Band” from 6 to 9; girl scouts serve cake and ice cream at 8 p-m – free will donations accepted.

Friday night Cainsville events conclude with presentation of colors and fireworks at dark The celebration wraps up Sunday July 7th with a 7 am fishing tournament, community church service at 10:30; bingo and yard games at 12; a gun raffle drawing; horseshoes at 1 o’clock; Cainsville duck run at 2 o’clock; and a scavenger hunt at 2:30.

Information and rules on many of the competitions can be found on the facebook page “Cainsville Missouri City Happenings” or city clerk Rebecca Deskins at 660-893-5315.