Main attractions announced for 2019 North Central Missouri Fair in Trenton

A little more than a month from now, the North Central Missouri Fair will begin with main event activities including a rodeo on July 26th and 27th at 7 o’clock both nights. There will be a URA/MRCA rodeo presented by TNT Ranch and Rodeo company. On Sunday, July 28th, the North Central Missouri Fair tractor pull is scheduled at 1 o’clock. Each of these events is at the fairgrounds arena.

Many events are scheduled from July 30th through August 3rd in Trenton, among them is the parade beginning at 5:30 on Tuesday, July 30th; and the FFA whole hog roast starting at 6 o’clock.

Events planned other evenings of fair week in Trenton include the horse pull on July 31st, super teen farm-related contests August 1st, ATV and dirt bike/motocross races on August 2nd; and the tuff trucks competition on Saturday, August 3rd. Each of the main events begins at 7 o’clock in the evening at the fairgrounds arena.

Various livestock competitions are to be held Wednesday through Saturday involving the FFA and 4-H youth showing hogs, rabbits, poultry, dairy cattle, sheep, and cattle. The animal events conclude with the premium sale at 5 o’clock Saturday, August 3rd which financially benefits the exhibitors who’ve raised and shown their livestock. Tuesday through Saturday features a carnival on the Trenton fairgrounds.

Advance tickets are $20.00 and are available at KTTN, Republican Times, MFA, and Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri. Tickets are redeemable for armbands at the carnival booth.