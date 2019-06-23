Absentee ballots now available for special election in Livingston County

Local News June 23, 2019 KTTN News
Absentee Voting

The Livingston County clerk’s office has absentee ballots available for the August 6th special election in Rich Hill Township.

Voters are to consider a continuation of the tax levy for roads which is thirty-five cents on the one hundred dollars of assessed valuation for a four year period. Voters in the township defeated a road tax proposal in April.

Individuals needing to vote absentee are asked to contact the Livingston County clerk’s office to inquire about the process. Regular weekday office hours are between 8:30 and 4:30.

The clerk’s office will be open special hours Saturday, August 3rd from 8:30 until 12:30.

