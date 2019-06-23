Crashes in Clinton and Carroll counties cause minor injuries

Single vehicle accidents in Clinton and Carroll counties resulted in minor injuries for the drivers of motor vehicles.

At 6:16 Sunday morning, 53-year-old Elizabeth Wilburn of Cameron was westbound on Route PP when the car she was driving was struck in the driver’s side by a deer one mile west of Holt. A private vehicle took Ms. Wilburn to Liberty Hospital. She was using a seat belt and the car received minor damage.

At 7 o’clock Sunday morning, a Carrollton teenager was driving west on Highway 24 when the car hydroplaned and went off the road where it struck a tree on County Road 337. Seventeen-year-old Garrett Calvert was taken by private vehicle to the hospital in Carrollton. He was wearing a seat belt and the car was demolished.