Collision south of Gower injures drivers, both vehicles towed from crash scene

A collision involving a 2014 Dodge Durango and a 2023 Chevrolet Trailblazer on Highway 169 and Highway 116, four miles south of Gower, resulted in moderate injuries and extensive vehicle damage. The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) responded to the accident scene on Monday morning.

According to the MSHP report, the crash occurred at approximately 8:15 AM when the Chevrolet Trailblazer, driven by Heidi R. Shoemaker (45) from Kansas City, MO, was traveling northbound on Highway 169. Meanwhile, the Dodge Durango, driven by Stephanie M. Robbins (33) from Gower, MO, was traveling southbound on the same highway. The Dodge Durango turned left into the path of the Chevrolet Trailblazer, resulting in a collision at the intersection.

The impact caused the Chevy Trailblazer to become airborne and overturn, landing on its top, facing east in the roadway. The Dodge Durango slid and came to rest on its wheels, facing west. The collision inflicted extensive damage to both vehicles, necessitating them to be towed from the scene by Randy’s Towing.

Stephanie M. Robbins, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, suffered moderate injuries but refused medical treatment at the scene. On the other hand, Heidi R. Shoemaker, who had properly used her seat belt, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to North Kansas City Hospital by a private vehicle.

The MSHP was assisted in the investigation by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department.

