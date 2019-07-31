Clinton County Sheriff: Human remains discovered in case of missing Diemel brothers

Clinton County Sheriff Larry Fish announced during a news conference in Polo on Wednesday afternoon that investigators found human remains at the search area in Braymer where agencies have been searching for two missing Wisconsin brothers.

Fish said the remains were found on Tuesday, however, the cause of death has not been determined, and the remains have not yet been identified. Investigators are working with Frontier Forensics to determine what happened.

Law enforcement have been searching for Nicholas and Justin Diemel at a farm at Braymer, and a death investigation continues. Fish noted investigators will continue to follow up on leads and anyone with information about the situation is asked to report it.

Media sources report Lisa Diemel, the wife of Nicholas, has filed a petition in Shawano County Circuit Court in Wisconsin asking a judge to declare the brothers dead. The proposed orders list the date of death for the brothers as July 21st. That would make Lisa a special administrator for the brothers’ estates.