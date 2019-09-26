CLAIM counselors to offer assistance at Grand River Multipurpose Center

Counselors with the State Health Insurance Assistance Program CLAIM will be available in Chillicothe starting next month to help with Medicare Open Enrollment.

The counselors can help individuals compare Part D and Medicare Advantage plans, check coverage, and lower costs at the Grand River Multipurpose Center Wednesdays October 16th through December 4th.

The help will be provided for free by appointment only from 9 o’clock to noon those days. Medicare Open Enrollment is October 15th through December 7th.

Contact the Grand River Multipurpose Center to schedule an appointment at 660-646-1555. More information can also be obtained by visiting the Missouri CLAIM website or calling 1-800-390-3330.

