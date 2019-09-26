Grundy County 4-H “Kick Off” to be held in October

The Grundy County 4-H Kick-Off will be held during the month of October.

Youth can meet 4-H members and find a club to join at the group camp area at Crowder State Park west of Trenton the evening of October 6th from 6 to 7 o’clock. Those eligible to join 4-H will be five to 18 years old as of January 1st, 2020.

Grundy County 4-H clubs include the Helping Hands, Oak Leaf Achievers, Grundy Go-Getters, and Busy Bees.

Youth who are enrolled in MO HealthNet can enroll for free. Information provided by Grundy County 4-H says 4-Hers are four times more likely to give back to their communities, two times more likely to make healthier choices, and two times more likely to participate in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics activities.

The Grundy County 4-H Kick-Off October 6, 2019, coincides with National 4-H Week, which is October 6th through 12th.

Questions should be directed to 4-H Youth Program Assistant April Meighen at 357-6583.

