City of Trenton accepting applications for manager and assistant manager of swimming pool

Local News January 9, 2022 KTTN News
Trenton Family Aquatic Center
The City of Trenton Park Department is accepting applications for assistant pool manager for the 2022 summer season.

Applications may be picked up between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. M-F at City Hall, 1100 Main Street, Trenton, 64683. Applications will be accepted until positions are filled. The City of Trenton is an equal opportunity employer.

The City of Trenton Park Department is accepting applications for pool manager for the 2022 summer season. Applications may be picked up between the hours of 8:00 a.m.and 4:30 p.m. M-F at City Hall, 1100 Main Street, Trenton, Mo. 64683.

Applications will be accepted until positions are filled. The City of Trenton is an equal opportunity employer.

