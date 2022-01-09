Polo man charged with murder pleads guilty in Livingston County court

A Polo man charged with first-degree murder after a shooting in Polo in January 2021 pleaded guilty in Livingston County on January 6th.

Online court information shows the prosecutor dismissed three counts for 36-year-old Kevin Lynn Barnett Junior. The dismissed counts were felonies of first-degree assault or attempt, armed criminal action, and first-degree robbery.

The prosecutor recommended 20 years in the Department of Corrections on the murder charge and five years in the Department of Corrections on a felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm, consecutive. The sentence would run consecutively to any other sentence.

The case for Barnett was continued to March 3rd for sentencing. A jury trial of January 18th through 21st was canceled.

A probable cause affidavit says officers found 31-year-old Elizabeth Michelle Adams of Polo lying at the intersection of East Farabee and Milwaukee streets. That was after a 911 call of shots fired. Emergency medical services took Adams to the Liberty Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Barnett allegedly grabbed a backpack from the woman and ran from the scene. The probable cause affidavit notes he was later found sitting in a creek holding a pistol.