City of Carrollton to hold free pesticide collection event

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources, in cooperation with the City of Carrollton, will hold a free pesticide collection event later this month.

All Missouri farmers and households can bring items to the collection at the parking lot behind the Carrollton City Hall at 206 West Washington Avenue June 29th from 8 o’clock to noon.

Items to be accepted include unwanted pesticides, rodenticides, de-wormers, fly tags, fertilizers containing pesticides, insecticides, fungicides, and herbicides. The DNR will not accept paint, explosives, fire extinguishers, yard waste, electronics, and trash. Other items that will not be accepted in Carrollton June 29th are pesticides from businesses or pesticide facilities, distributors, or retailers.

More information on the Missouri Pesticide Collection Program is available online.