Christmas Light Scavenger Hunt to be held in Trenton

A Christmas Light Scavenger Hunt will be held in conjunction with the Trenton Downtown Christmas celebration.

Spokesperson Crystal Whitaker says teams of three to six members will look for Christmas lights around Trenton the evening of December 13th. Registration for the event will begin at the Trenton Elks Lodge at 6:30, with the hunt beginning at 7 o’clock.

Teams will have two hours to complete the hunt, which will involve taking pictures of Christmas lights, solving riddles, collecting holiday items, and completing certain tasks. The first team back to the Elks Lodge with all the items and photos and has the most points will receive a cash prize.

The entry fee per team will be $25.00, with 80% of entry fees applied toward the prize.

Participants should be 18 years old unless accompanied by an adult and participants are encouraged to wear holiday attire. No preregistration is required for the Christmas Light Scavenger Hunt December 13, 2019.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 15 Shares