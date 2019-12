A Community Choir Christmas Cantata will be performed twice in the area on Sunday, December 8.

One performance will be held at the Princeton United Methodist Church that morning at 10:45. The other will be at the Cainsville Zion Baptist Church that evening at 6 o’clock.

Contact Pastor Lori Kiehl for more information at 660-247-0744.

