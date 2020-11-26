Chillicothe woman injured in Ray County Crash

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Chillicothe woman sustained minor injuries when the vehicle she drove attempted to make a U-turn and was struck by a Kenworth truck at Ray County Route J and County Road 271 on Wednesday afternoon, November 25th.

A private vehicle transported 40-year-old Miranda Adams to the Carroll County Memorial Hospital in Carrollton. No injuries were reported for truck driver 40-year-old Michael Earp of Chillicothe.

Adams’s vehicle was totaled and the truck received moderate damage. Earp wore a seat belt, but it is unknown if Adams did.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

